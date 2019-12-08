Metro Detroit weather forecast: Rain, Arctic blast in this week’s forecast

DETROIT – You can expect milder conditions with clouds Sunday afternoon. While it remains dry, both rain and an Arctic blast are in the forecast this week.

Overcast skies dominate Sunday. Despite this, a southerly wind pushes temperatures above average. It stays above freezing tonight and tomorrow, so the next chance of precipitation comes in the form of rain.

Sunday afternoon will be perfect for holiday shopping. With the wind out of the south at 10 to 15 mph, milder air arrives. High temperatures will be above average for a change; in the middle and upper 40s.

Sunset is at 5:01 p.m.

Sunday evening will be cloudy and cool. Temperatures remain in the middle 40s.

Sunday night remains much warmer than average under overcast skies. Overnight lows will be in the low 40s. Heaters will not have to work as hard to keep residents warm.

Rain, Arctic Blast Ahead

Clouds lower and thicken by Monday morning with rain developing. Rain will be heavy at times by mid-day and Monday afternoon. After a warm front passes high temperatures will be well above freezing in the low 50s

Then a cold front rushes through, and Tuesday will be much colder. On and off snow showers are possible with the temperature staying in the low 30s all day.

The polar plunge settles in Wednesday and Thursday. Each night time and early morning low will be in the teens with wind chills in the single digits. Daytime highs will only be in the low and middle 20s.

Friday will be partly sunny and that is frigid. Highs will be in the middle and upper 30s.