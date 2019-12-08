Mother, children escape location of Detroit assault
Boyfriend of mother arrested
DETROIT – Police are asking the public for more information on an assault involving a mother and her children.
The incident happened Sunday at 6:18 a.m. in the 8200 block of Grandville Avenue in Detroit. Police say that is where the 47-year-old mother was assaulted by her boyfriend. The victim and her children were able to escape the location. Police have arrested the woman’s 40-year-old boyfriend.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 1-800-SPEAKUP.
