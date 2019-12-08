Young man wanted for carjacking of 62-year-old woman

DETROIT – Police are searching for a young man in his twenties wanted in connection with a carjacking that happened Sunday at 7 a.m. in the 20200 block of James Couzens in Detroit.

Police say the 62-year-old female victim was at the location when the carjacker demanded her red 2014 Buick Regal. The carjacker took off with the vehicle southbound on Greenfield.

No injuries were reported. The carjacker is described as a black man, between 20-25, thin build, wearing a red and blue jacket, white gym shoes and armed.