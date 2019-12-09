Clinton Township man, frustrated with Mother Nature, makes his own snow
It took him nine hours to cover his lawn
CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Clinton Township man wanted snow, so he took matters into his own hands.
Ryan McCoy spent nine hours making snow at his home using a machine similar to what they use on ski hills at Boyne Mountain, where he used to work.
Unfortunately, it may not last much longer with temperatures around 50 degrees today.
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.