Detroit announces sweeping changes to its animal control program

DETROIT – Sweeping changes have been announced to Detroit’s animal control program.

The issue of stray dogs has been a major concern for years and work has been ongoing to try and fix what some say is a broken system. Monday, a $3 million plan was announced. The city is splitting animal care from animal control.

For years, Detroit Animal Control officers were overwhelmed.

“It’s hard to patrol a whole city with limited resources,” animal control officer Sarah Burdick said. “There have been strays out there for months ... Now we can really spend the time.”

The Detroit Animal Care and Control budget has been increased by $1 million. By hiring more control officers they go from 9 officers to 23. They’ve also hired more investigators, one for each district of the city.

“We didn’t have the resources before, but we do now,” DHD Animal Care and Control Associate Director Lori Sowle said.

Work is also going to be done to renovate the shelter on Chrysler Drive and expand space for animals.

All of this work is being done in the name of safety, not just for people, but also for the animals.