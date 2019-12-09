Hit-and-run on Detroit’s east side injures woman, good Samaritan

DETROIT – Detroit police are investigating a hit-and-run that injured two people Sunday on Gratiot Avenue near Lappin Street.

According to officials, a man saw a woman about to get hit and jumped into traffic to try to save her. Unfortunately, he was also hit.

The good Samaritan is now in the hospital in critical condition with multiple bone fractures. The woman, who was also hit by an oncoming vehicle, is expected to be OK.

Police are searching for the driver, anyone with any information relating to the incident is encouraged to contact the Detroit Police Department.