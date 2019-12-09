45ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

45ºF

Local News

Horatio Williams Foundation TipOff Classic returns to Metro Detroit

Jamie Edmonds, Sports anchor/reporter

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

Tags: Local, Local News, SFE, Sports, Local 4 News at 11, Farmington Hills, Oakland County

DETROIT – The 11th annual Horatio Williams Foundation TipOff Classic will take place Saturday at North Farmington High School.

The school is located on 13 Mile Road in Farmington Hills.

Students and coaches joined Horatio Williams Sunday to speak with Jamie Edmonds in Detroit.

The full interview can be viewed above.

The all-day event will have the following schools playing:

  • 11:30 a.m. -- Detroit Pershing vs. Walled Lake Northern
  • 1 p.m. -- Cass Tech vs. Macomb Dakota
  • 2:30 p.m. -- Western International vs. Detroit Edison
  • 4 p.m. -- Ann Arbor Huron vs. Waterford Mott
  • 5:30 p.m. -- M.L. King Jr. vs. River Rouge
  • 7 p.m. -- Ferndale vs. Flint Beecher
  • 8:30 p.m. -- Fredrick Douglas vs. Grand Blanc

To register to volunteer, or to donate, visit the official Horatio Williams Foundation website here.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors: