Livonia launches new curbside clothing, household items recycling service

LIVONIA, Mich. – Livonia residents will soon be able to recycle unwanted textiles and small household items simply by bagging them and leaving them at the curb on their regular recycling collection day.

The city is launching the new service Monday in partnership with Simple Recycling, which will be picking up the items throughout the City. The service is free to residents, according to the Livonia mayor’s office.

According to the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), more than 84 percent of old clothes, shoes, belts, handbags, and textile items end up in a landfill or an incinerator. On average, that works out to about 85 lbs. of textile items per person each year. As a result, textiles make up more than 6 percent of all the residential and municipal trash in the US.

For more information about the Simple Recycling program residents can call the Livonia Department of Public Works at 734-466-2655 or visit www.simplerecycling.com.

For more details, contact the mayor’s office at 734-466-2201.

