Michigan Lottery: 23-year-old wins $500K on scratch off ticket

LANSING, Mich. – Dreams do come true. At least that’s the case for a Drummond Island man who dreamed about winning big playing the Michigan Lottery’s $500,000 Wild Time instant game.

“I have had three dreams where I’ve won $500,000 playing this game,” said Jesse Fravala. “Ever since the first dream, I have been playing this game hoping the dream would come true and here I am.”

Fravala bought his winning ticket at Wazz’s Party Plus, located at 29582 East Channel Road on Drummond Island.

“I bought five tickets and didn’t win anything on the first four,” said Fravala. “I wasn’t expecting to win anything on the last one either, so when I scratched off a $500,000 I didn’t believe it was real. I had tears in my eyes.”

The 23-year-old Fravala visited Lottery headquarters Monday to claim the big prize. With his winnings, he plans to buy a vehicle and then invest the remainder.

“Winning definitely feels like my dream,” Fravala said.

Players have won more than $33 million playing $500,000 Wild Time, which launched in March. Each $10 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $10 up to $500,000. More than $16 million in prizes remain, including 38 $10,000 prizes and 69 $1,000 prizes.

Lottery instant games may be purchased at 10,500 retailers across the state.

In 2018, Lottery players won more than $1 billion playing instant games.