Police arrest 19-year-old man in connection with Canton Township car break-ins

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police have arrested a 19-year-old man in connection with a string of car break-ins in Canton Township, officials said.

Kevin William Chenevare-Lowery Jr., of Ypsilanti, is accused of breaking into parked vehicles Thursday in the area of Geddes and Beck roads, according to authorities.

A resident called Canton Township police last week about suspicious behavior captured by their home security cameras, police said.

Officers searched the area with the help of a K-9 team from the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office, and Chenevare-Lowery was taken into custody, officials said.

Police also found a stolen vehicle parked in the area, according to authorities.

Chenevare-Lowery was taken to the Wayne County Jail. He is charged with receiving and concealing a stolen motor vehicle -- a five-year felony -- and two misdemeanor counts of larceny less than $200 -- a charge that carries a maximum penalty of 93 days in jail.

Chenevare-Lowery is being held on $1,000 bail and will have to wear a GPS tether if released. He is scheduled to return to 35th District Court on Dec. 20.