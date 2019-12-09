Semi truck sideswipes, damages stopped MSP patrol car on I-96 in Detroit

DETROIT – A semi truck sideswiped a Michigan State Police patrol car that was stopped for a crash Monday on I-96 in Detroit.

Police said the trooper was closing a lane on the westbound side of the freeway for a crash near Michigan Avenue at about 2:30 p.m.

The semi truck hit the front passenger side tire and mirror of the patrol car, breaking the axle and knocking its tire off, police said. No one was hurt.

Police issued the truck driver a ticket for failure to yield for a stationary emergency vehicle.