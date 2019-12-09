Young children find 3 dead in home on Detroit’s east side

DETROIT – Emergency medical personnel were called to a home on Detroit’s east side Sunday after two children found four adults unresponsive.

Authorities could be seen wearing HAZMAT-styled protective gear as they entered the residence.

It happened just after 3:45 p.m. at a home in the 12000 block of Caldwell Street, near Mound Road.

According to authorities, one man was revived, but a woman and two men died at the scene.

Police said the two children were taken to a hospital as a precaution and that Child Protective Services is involved in the investigation.

Police believe the four adults could have overdosed. The Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the official cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing.