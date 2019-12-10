30ºF

Clinton Township police look to identify armed robber

Man suspected in armed robbery incident last month

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

A Clinton Township armed robbery suspect on Nov. 30, 2019. (WDIV)

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police in Clinton Township are trying to identify an armed robber who was caught on surveillance video last month.

The man in the photo above walked into a store on 15 Mile Road in Clinton Township around 6:30 p.m. Nov. 30, according to authorities.

He was armed with a gun, video shows.

Police are asking for the public’s help identifying the man. Anyone with information is asked to call Clinton Township police at 586-493-7845.

