Local News

Meals on Wheels faces volunteer crisis in Macomb County

More than 1,700 seniors rely on the program

Paula Tutman, Reporter

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – A growing elderly population in Macomb County is leading to a volunteer crisis for Meals on Wheels.

There are more than 1,700 seniors in Macomb County who rely on Meals on Wheels. Viola, who is 101 years old, is one of them. She is concerned about what will happen if the program doesn’t get some help.

