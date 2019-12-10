WATCH LIVE: Democratic leaders announce articles of impeachment against Trump

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

WASHINGTON – After weeks of impeachment inquiry hearings, Democratic leaders are expected to announce specific articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

House Democrats are poised to unveil two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump — abuse of power and obstruction of Congress — with an announcement expected early Tuesday.

Democratic leaders say Trump put U.S. elections and national security at risk when he asked Ukraine to investigate his rivals, including Joe Biden.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi declined during an event Monday evening to discuss the articles or the coming announcement. Details were shared by multiple people familiar with the discussions but unauthorized to discuss them and granted anonymity.