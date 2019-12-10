32ºF

WATCH LIVE: Democratic leaders announce articles of impeachment against Trump

Tags: Impeachment, Donald Trump, Politics
FILE - In this March 7, 2019, file photo, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., speak to reporters at the Capitol in Washington. The House Judiciary Committee is moving to the forefront of President Donald Trumps impeachment, starting with a hearing Wednesday, Dec. 4 to examine the high crimes and misdemeanors set out in the Constitution. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File) (Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

WASHINGTON – After weeks of impeachment inquiry hearings, Democratic leaders are expected to announce specific articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

Watch the announcement live at 9 a.m.:

Democrats poised to unveil 2 impeachment articles vs. Trump

House Democrats are poised to unveil two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump — abuse of power and obstruction of Congress — with an announcement expected early Tuesday.

Democratic leaders say Trump put U.S. elections and national security at risk when he asked Ukraine to investigate his rivals, including Joe Biden.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi declined during an event Monday evening to discuss the articles or the coming announcement. Details were shared by multiple people familiar with the discussions but unauthorized to discuss them and granted anonymity.

