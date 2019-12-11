15-year-old charged in connection with shooting threat against Huron High School student

HURON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 15-year-old boy is charged with a felony in connection with a threat made against a Huron High School student, police said.

School administrators learned about the threat made on social media from a student Tuesday morning. Police said the person who made the threat wasn’t immediately identified.

According to officials, the threat targeted a student the 15-year-old believed attended Huron High.

Students at Huron High were released about 12:20 p.m. While the high school was the only school referenced in the threat, as a precaution, officers were sent to Brown and Miller Elementary schools and Renton Junior High.

After the Huron Township Police Department Detective Bureau executed a search warrant to a social media provider, the person responsible for making the threat was identified.

The boy was arrested about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at his home in Southgate. Police said he doesn’t currently attend Huron High.

The teen is facing a making a terroristic threat charge. He is being held at the Wayne County Juvenile Detention Center, pending charges.

“We believe it is absolutely safe for parents to send their students to all schools’ tomorrow. The suspect is in custody and is not a threat. As a precaution, we will have a police presence at all of the schools within the district tomorrow morning in an effort to make parents and students feel safe," said Everette Robbins, director of public safety.

Below is a statement from Superintendent Donovan Rowe:

"Hello Parents and Families:

“This morning, officials at Huron High School were made aware of a social media post mentioning threats of violence and a weapon. The post was sent late last night to an individual who does not attend school in the Huron School District, and school administrators were made aware of the post late this morning. After consulting with the HTPD officials and reviewing our school emergency operations plan, students at Huron High School were dismissed early at 12:20 as a precaution. Following the early dismissal, the Huron Township Police investigated the situation, including working with the social media outlet. During the course of that investigation, the HTPD was able to identify the I.P. address from which the post was made, and an individual has been taken into custody. Student safety is our primary concern, and we will continue to work closely with the HTPD to keep our schools safe. It is unfortunate that, like many other school districts, we found ourselves in a situation such as this. Nevertheless, I appreciate your patience and trust in our process as we continue to work to keep our students safe.”