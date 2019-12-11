ClickOnDetroit needs an intern -- here’s how to apply
We need an intern for the upcoming semester.
The ideal candidate is someone with a passion for local news who enjoys writing.
- Our internships are paid positions.
- The applicant must be eligible to earn credits from his or her college/university or the equivalency if a trade/technical school.
This is a fast-paced newsroom position with a lot of opportunity for someone who wants to enter the digital content world.
How to apply
Please fill out this form first (http://www.surveygizmo.com/s3/2002901/WDIV-Internship-Application-Form).
Then email me at dbartkowiak@wdiv.com with a short statement about why you are applying. Be sure to attach your resume and writing samples.
