Local News

ClickOnDetroit needs an intern -- here’s how to apply

Dave Bartkowiak Jr.

We need an intern for the upcoming semester.

The ideal candidate is someone with a passion for local news who enjoys writing.

  • Our internships are paid positions.
  • The applicant must be eligible to earn credits from his or her college/university or the equivalency if a trade/technical school.

This is a fast-paced newsroom position with a lot of opportunity for someone who wants to enter the digital content world.

How to apply

Please fill out this form first (http://www.surveygizmo.com/s3/2002901/WDIV-Internship-Application-Form).

Then email me at dbartkowiak@wdiv.com with a short statement about why you are applying. Be sure to attach your resume and writing samples.

