Firefighters battle house fire on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – Firefighters battled a house fire Tuesday night on Detroit’s west side, working to keep the flames from spreading.

The fire broke out Tuesday night around 9:45 p.m. in the area of Beechwood and Allendale streets, near Tireman Avenue and the Jeffries Freeway.

Officials said the home is a four-family flat, which is occupied by two families. Flames could be seen ripping through the roof of the home Tuesday night.

The fire is believed to have started in the back of the home. The structure was deemed unsafe and firefighters battled the flames from outside the home.

Firefighters did a cursory search of the home before it was deemed unsafe and didn’t see anybody inside.