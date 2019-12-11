Motown-themed celebration planned for Downtown Detroit Buddy’s Pizza grand opening

DETROIT – Enjoy a Motown-themed grand opening Wednesday when the ribbon is cut at the Downtown Detroit Buddy’s Pizza location.

All of the day’s proceeds will go to the Motown Museum.

MORE: Buddy’s Pizza will have quick service option at Downtown Detroit restaurant

The festivities begin with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 11 a.m.

The day will include live music from performers in Motown Museum programs, Motown Mic and AMPLIFY, as well as Motown trivia. Trivia participants could win pizza and one of Berry Gordy’s books.

There will also be a booth selling Motown merchandise.

Buddy’s is also hosting a social media scavenger hunt throughout the city. There will be 100 Buddy’s Pizza branded music records at well-known landmarks throughout Detroit. Those who find the records can bring them to the restaurant to receive a free four-square pizza and post a photo of the record to Twitter or Instagram using the hashtag #BuddysDowntown for a chance to win one free pizza every month for a year.

"Since 1946, Buddy’s Pizza has grown alongside Detroit, remaining committed to the city and the community,” said Burton Heiss, Buddy’s Pizza CEO. “Opening the downtown location feels like we’re truly coming home, and the support from the community has been overwhelming. This location further cements our roots in Detroit -- a city that helped invent the Original Detroit-Style Pizza.”

The pizzeria is at 1565 Broadway Street.