Do you believe in miracles? Dearborn church to host exhibit from Vatican that will display 126

An exhibit created by the Vatican will make a stop in Dearborn over an upcoming four-day span.

From Thursday through Sunday, St. Alphonsus-St.Clement Parish in Dearborn will host the Vatican International Exhibition of Eucharistic Miracles, a collection of photographs and historical records of ancient and modern Eucharistic miracles that have taken place all over the world.

The exhibit is comprised of 160 panels detailing 126 different miracles that span 1,500 years, with the most recent one occurring in 2001.

The miracles are from Europe, Asia, Africa and the Americas.

One miracle is from 1461 in La Rochelle, France, when a paralyzed and mute boy was fully healed from his ailments after taking communion on Easter.

Another miracle on display will be from 2001 in Trivandrum, India, when the likeness of a man crowned in thorns similar to Christ appeared in a Host, a portion of bread used for communion.

Assembled by the Vatican to mark the Year of the Eucharist from October 2004 to October 2005, the exhibit has been shown at more than 500 parishes in Italy and is being taken around the world.

The exhibit will be open Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday from noon to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

St. Alphonsus-St. Clement Parish is located at 13540 Gould Street in Dearborn.

For more information, visit http://www.rpamichigan.org/joomla30/ or the church’s Facebook page.