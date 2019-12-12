Michigan Lottery: Winning $1M Powerball ticket will expire Dec. 19

LANSING, Mich. – There’s only a week left for the winner of a $1 million Powerball prize to claim the big pile of cash!

A lucky player matched the five white balls drawn – 15-29-31-37-43 – in the Dec. 19, 2018 drawing to win a $1 million prize. The winning ticket was bought at the Marathon gas station, located at 27745 Orchard Lake Road in Farmington Hills.

The winner should contact the Michigan Lottery Public Relations Division at (517) 373-1237 to schedule an appointment to collect the big prize. The prize must be claimed at the Lottery’s headquarters in Lansing.

Powerball tickets are valid for one year from the drawing date. The prize must be claimed by 4:45 p.m. on Dec. 19.

If the prize isn’t claimed before the ticket expires, the money will go to the state School Aid Fund. It would be the fourth $1 million prize to go unclaimed in 2019 after $1 million Mega Millions prizes went unclaimed in March and September, and a Powerball prize went unclaimed in October.

Powerball plays may be purchased for $2 each at Lottery retailers across the state and online at MichiganLottery.com. A “Power Play” option that multiplies non-jackpot prizes by up to 10 times to a maximum of $2 million may be added to any Powerball play for only $1.

The Powerball drawing takes place at 10:59 p.m. on Wednesday and Saturday and may be watched live online at: http://www.powerball.com. Powerball tickets are sold in 44 states, Washington D.C., U.S. Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico.