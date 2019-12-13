39ºF

50-year-old man killed in Webster Township crash

Cause of crash under investigation

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

Tags: Webster Township, Washtenaw County

WEBSTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. – On Thursday at around 7:40 p.m. deputies responded to the area of W. Huron River Drive and Mast Road for a crash involving a single vehicle that ran into a tree.

When deputies and first responders arrived emergency care was given to the driver. The driver Lance Young, 50, from Fort Wayne, Indiana died from his injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

