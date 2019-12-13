ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Dec. 13, 2019
D’Wan Sims mystery
A man who said he believes he’s D’Wan Sims, a child who went missing from a Livonia mall 25 years ago, has given a DNA sample to police.
DTE Energy to implode old Detroit power plant
DTE Energy will demolish the old Conners Creek Power Plant in Detroit on Friday, a piece of the land exchange made with the city to make room for a new Fiat Chrysler plant.
Weather: One storm down, two to go
We are starting our Friday a solid fifteen to twenty degrees warmer than it was twenty-four hours ago (most of us around 30 degree, -1 degree Celsius), and the day ahead will be a mild one with highs reaching the low 40s (5 degrees Celsius). Here’s what to expect this weekend.
More Local News Headlines
- Crews aim to fix Harsens Island Ferry dock for Friday commutes
- Michigan Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib demands more testing at Detroit River aggregate spill site
- Oakland County Animal Shelter worker seriously injured by dog that was quarantined for biting family members
- Officials: More potential victims come forward after sexual conduct charges announced against Metro Detroit tattoo artist
- Former Utica Eisenhower High School teacher arraigned on criminal sexual conduct charges
- Detroit police seek missing teen girl who left home without permission
- Police seek potential witnesses after man shot inside Detroit banquet hall
National News Headlines
- Jersey City attack being investigated as domestic terrorism
- Crunch time at climate talks amid discord on carbon markets
- Key takeaways from Boris Johnson’s sweeping election victory
