ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Dec. 13, 2019

Here are this morning’s top stories

Dave Bartkowiak Jr.

This is a picture of D'Wan Sims, a 4-year-old boy who went missing in 1994. (WDIV)

D’Wan Sims mystery

A man who said he believes he’s D’Wan Sims, a child who went missing from a Livonia mall 25 years ago, has given a DNA sample to police.

This is a baby picture of a man who believes he could be D'Wan Sims, a 4-year-old boy who went missing in 1994.

DTE Energy to implode old Detroit power plant

DTE Energy will demolish the old Conners Creek Power Plant in Detroit on Friday, a piece of the land exchange made with the city to make room for a new Fiat Chrysler plant.

Weather: One storm down, two to go

We are starting our Friday a solid fifteen to twenty degrees warmer than it was twenty-four hours ago (most of us around 30 degree, -1 degree Celsius), and the day ahead will be a mild one with highs reaching the low 40s (5 degrees Celsius). Here’s what to expect this weekend.

