Dearborn Heights police seek men wanted for theft of catalytic converters

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. – Dearborn Heights police are searching for two men wanted in connection with the theft of catalytic converters.

They are described as black and were wearing puffy coats and jeans at the time of the incident. Police say they parked around the back of the Lamarina Auto Sales and cut out the catalytic converters from three vehicles in the lot, then loaded them up into a red Chrysler 200 with an unknown plate before leaving.

Anyone with information is asked to police at 313.277.7490.