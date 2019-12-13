Detroit police seek missing teen girl who left home without permission

DETROIT – Detroit police are looking for a 15-year-old who left home without permission Tuesday.

Police said Antonique Johnson was last seen in the 12000 block of Wilfred Street. She hasn’t been see or heard from since leaving.

Johnson is black with a dark complexion. She is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds.

Johnson’s hair is currently short. She was last seen wearing a headband around her head, black leggings, a black shirt and white Nike gym shoes.

Police said she is in good physical condition but she may suffer from a behavioral disorder.

Anyone who knows where Johnson may be is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s 9th Precinct at 313-596-5940 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.