Dog makes debut as newest furry addition to Huron-Clinton Metroparks Police Department

Officer Parks made his debut as the newest furry addition to the Huron-Clinton Metroparks Police Department back in February 2019, and yesterday at the December Metroparks Board of Commissioners meeting he was awarded his training diploma and sworn into the department as an official Police dog.

Officer Parks is joining the force as the first Metroparks Police Dog. His new position includes being an ambassador for the Metroparks and fostering positive interactions with the police department, but that’s not his only job. Parks and his handler, Officer Green, recently attended training where Parks became certified in tracking and explosives detection. He also graduated first in his class for obedience. Parks’ training and status allows him to work in combination with his handler (Ofc Green) to conduct police activities. The courts recognize this for criminal prosecution and civil litigation purposes. He is also required to receive additional training on a regular basis to maintain this status. He will sometimes travel to assist other police departments when a need for his special services arises.

Metroparks Chief of Police, Michael Reese, shares his excitement and states “Parks is a nice additional resource for the department and we look forward to introducing him to new Metroparks visitors at upcoming events. Besides assisting in the law enforcement aspect, Parks will provide a nice bridge between the police and patrons of the Metroparks.”

Parks proudly raised his right paw yesterday as Lieutenant Smith completed the official swearing in in front of the Metroparks Board of Commissioners, staff, members of the public and even members of Parks’ human family. Officer Parks and his handler, Officer Green, are excited to continue meeting visitors out in the Metroparks in 2020.