Northern Michigan man charged with taking photos up woman’s skirt

OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich. – A northern Michigan man is facing charges after he allegedly took photos up a woman’s skirt at a store over the summer.

Timothy Mark Bruce, 56, of Charlevoix, is charged with one count of surveilling an unclothed person in connection with the incident.

Police received a report in July from a woman who said a man took photos up her skirt as she shopped for shoes in Gaylord.

She told police the man, later identified as Bruce, was standing uncomfortable close to her. Police said the victim saw Bruce bend over while the camera was open on his phone.

The woman confronted Bruce and asked if he was taking photos. He told her no and showed her the photos on his phone, police said.

Police said the woman recorded the confrontation and posted the video on Facebook to see if anyone recognized the man.

When Bruce was identified, police interviewed him at his home. He said he remembered the confrontation but told police he didn’t take any photos. His phone was seized and sent to the Michigan State Police Computer Crimes Unit in Traverse City for analysis.

Police said evidence was returned and a report was sent to the Otsego County Prosecutor for review.

Bruce was arraigned on the charge Thursday.

Any women who had any suspicious contact with Bruce or believe he may have photographed them are asked to contact the MSP post in Gaylord at 989-732-2778.