Police seek potential witnesses after man shot inside Detroit banquet hall

DETROIT – Detroit police are looking for people who may have information about a shooting at a banquet hall last month.

Police said a 28-year-old man suffered non-life-threatening injuries when he was shot in the 16500 block of Plymouth Road at about 7:10 p.m. on Nov. 5.

Authorities believe the people in the video below may have information about the shooting. Police only know that the shooter was a man.

Anyone with information about the incident or the shooter’s identity is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s 6th Precinct at 313-596-5645 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.