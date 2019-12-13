Southfield police searching for missing 16-year-old

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Southfield police are searching for 16-year-old Jalen Spight who was reported missing Wednesday evening.

Police say Spight was last seen in the 28000 block of North Lowell Court in Southfield after getting into an argument with his mother.

Spight is described as a black male with corn rows, 6 feet tall and weighs around 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a brown puffer jacket, black T-shirt, jeans and shoes. He had black painted finger nails and was wearing an earring in his left ear.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Southfield Police Department at 248-796-5500.