2019 Amazon holiday delivery deadline

DETROIT – Amazon has announced this year customers can shop for millions of items with fast and free delivery up until Christmas Eve.

For free delivery before Christmas, the following dates apply:

• Dec. 14: Last day to order and get free delivery on orders over $25, free for all customers

• Dec. 18: Last day to order items eligible for Standard Shipping, free for Prime members

• Dec. 22: Last day to order tens of millions of items, free for Prime members

• Dec. 23: Last day to order more than 10 million items eligible for One-Day Delivery (coast to coast, free for Prime members with no minimum purchase)

• Dec. 24: Last day to order millions of items eligible for Same-Day Delivery (free for Prime members in eligible areas on orders over $35, order by 9:30 a.m. local time)

• Dec. 24: Last chance for free two-hour grocery delivery, reserved exclusively for Prime members in select cities. Order by 5 p.m. local time (3 p.m. in select locations) for Whole Foods Market and 8 p.m. local time for Amazon Fresh

• Dec. 24: Whole Foods Market stores, Amazon Books, and Amazon 4-star stores are open Christmas Eve (store hours vary by location)

• Dec. 25: Give the gift that keeps on giving with online purchases of Amazon Gift Cards and Amazon Prime