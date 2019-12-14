ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Dec. 14, 2019
Vigil held to remember men fatally shot in Detroit home
A family devastated by a double homicide is working to cope with the loss.
How to protect yourself from gift card scams this holiday season
Here’s how to protect yourself from a common gift card scam that’s hurting consumers’ wallets in Metro Detroit.
General Motors to invest $1.5 billion in Missouri plant
General Motors will invest $1.5 billion to make what it calls the “next generation” of mid-sized pickup trucks at its plant near St. Louis, the company’s president said Friday.
Metro Detroit weather forecast: A bit slippery Saturday morning, chilly afternoon
It will be a bit slippery and foggy Saturday morning, but conditions become drier this afternoon.
More Local News Headlines
- Detroit Youth Choir to perform Sunday in Southfield
- Michigan governor sends letter to Trump Administration welcoming refugee resettlement
- D’Wan Sims’ mother spoke with man who believes he could be her missing son
- Driver in custody after 2 pedestrians struck in Roseville
National News Headlines
- ‘Wild week’ as Washington works amid impeachment
- AP FACT CHECK: Bloomberg says he’s killing coal. He’s not
- What we Googled the most in 2019
Health
- Vaping illness death count surpasses 50 in US
- ‘Magic Mushrooms’ effective in treating depression, study finds
Sports Headlines
- Yzerman trades away Kaski for Hurricanes prospect Wood, but why?
- Players hope US-Canada rivalry game helps spawn pro league
