ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Dec. 14, 2019

A family devastated by a double homicide is working to cope with the loss.

Here’s how to protect yourself from a common gift card scam that’s hurting consumers’ wallets in Metro Detroit.

General Motors will invest $1.5 billion to make what it calls the “next generation” of mid-sized pickup trucks at its plant near St. Louis, the company’s president said Friday.

It will be a bit slippery and foggy Saturday morning, but conditions become drier this afternoon.

Health