ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Dec. 14, 2019

Here are this morning’s top stories

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

Vigil held to remember men fatally shot in Detroit home

A family devastated by a double homicide is working to cope with the loss.

How to protect yourself from gift card scams this holiday season

Here’s how to protect yourself from a common gift card scam that’s hurting consumers’ wallets in Metro Detroit.

General Motors to invest $1.5 billion in Missouri plant

General Motors will invest $1.5 billion to make what it calls the “next generation” of mid-sized pickup trucks at its plant near St. Louis, the company’s president said Friday.

Metro Detroit weather forecast: A bit slippery Saturday morning, chilly afternoon

It will be a bit slippery and foggy Saturday morning, but conditions become drier this afternoon.

