Driver in custody after 2 pedestrians struck in Roseville

ROSEVILLE, Mich. – A driver is in custody after Roseville police said he struck two pedestrians.

Officers were dispatched to the area of Common and Utica roads just before 8 p.m. Friday after receiving reports of pedestrians struck by a vehicle. When officers arrived police learned the vehicle had left the road and struck pedestrians who were on the sidewalk.

The pedestrians were transported to a hospital. Police said they are both approximately 23 years old and in serious condition.

Police said the driver, a 32-year-old Macomb County man, was located by officers from the Fraser Department of Public Safety not long after the crash.

Police are still investigating.