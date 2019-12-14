Man charged in connection with Detroit home invasion, vehicle theft

DETROIT – Prosecutors have charged a man on three felony counts in connection with a home invasion and vehicle theft in Detroit.

Wayne State Police officers were sent to a home on Detroit’s west side on Tuesday evening after a woman reported someone had broken into her home and stolen her vehicle.

The 74-year-old woman said her dining room window had been broken and her vehicle had been stolen from her attached garage. Later that evening, at 11:43 p.m., Detroit police officers located her vehicle in the 1200 block of Selden Street. They took the driver of the vehicle into custody.

The suspect, Dejuan Alberto Lawson, 34, was charged and arraigned on three felony counts.

Receiving and concealing a motor vehicle

Unlawful driving away of auto

Home invasion in the first-degree

Lawson’s next court date is scheduled for Dec. 27.