Metro Detroit weather forecast: A bit slippery Saturday morning, chilly afternoon

DETROIT – Happy Saturday, Motown!

Significant east coast storms give the Detroit area a glancing blow. It means some slickness Saturday morning, but it becomes drier Saturday afternoon. Sunday will be chilly with a few flakes. Monday and early Tuesday have a better chance of snow.

Saturday morning will have a fog draped over nearly all of southeast Michigan. Before sunrise, there’s a chance of chilly sprinkles, freezing drizzle and snowflakes mainly in eastern areas; cities and towns closer to the Detroit River, Lake St. Clair, Lake Huron and Lake Erie. This is because of a large East Coast storm. We’ll be on the western fringe of it. Fringe or not, remember to use caution even with a thin layer of ice or wetness.

Saturday afternoon will be drier, mostly cloudy and chilly. There will be a northwesterly breeze 6 to 12 mph. Highs will be in the upper 30s.

It will be a decent, delightful day for Chirstmas, Hanukkah and Kwanzaa shopping and decorating. Remember to be careful when using a ladder. Families will have no weather worries going to and from Ski with Santa on Mt. Brighton or local college basketball games. At noon, Michigan will host Oregon at Crisler Arena in Ann Arbor and the Spartans play the Grizzlies at the O-rena.

Sunset is at 5:02 p.m., which is a little later than yesterday. Yes, our sun will be “setting” a bit later each day from now through mid-June of next year.

Saturday evening will be mostly cloudy and chilly. Temperatures will be in the low 30s.

Saturday night will be cloudy and cold. Overnight lows will be in the middle and upper 20s.

Sunday has a chance of a few flurries for morning tailgaters before the 1 p.m. Detroit Lions game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Ford Field. The afternoon will be mostly cloudy to partly sunny and chilly. Highs will be in the low 30s.

Monday will be mostly cloudy and chilly. A separate low pressure system has the possibility of afternoon and nighttime snow showers. A trace to 3 inches of snow are possible when all is said and done. Highs will be in the low 30s.

Tuesday will have scattered snow showers in the early morning then it becomes partly sunny. Highs will be in the low 30s.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy and colder. Morning lows in the teens, afternoon temps in the 20s.

Mostly sunny skies return, Thursday and Friday.

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids!