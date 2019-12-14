Vigil held to remember 2 men fatally shot in Detroit home; Family member faces charges

DETROIT – A family devastated by a double homicide is working to cope with the loss.

Vietnam veteran Anthony Foster, 69, and his nephew, Devon Gillard, 41, were killed at a home on Manor Street, near the intersection of Meyers and Plymouth roads. When police responded to the fatal shooting Thursday morning in Detroit, the shooter allegedly told them he “had to do it."

Friday night the family held a vigil, hoping to find some peace.

Angela Gipson remembers her uncle Foster.

“Loving, family oriented, funny, just loved everything. Would give you anything,” she said.

Police said there were three people inside the home when a fight broke out. Police said 44-year-old Sylvester Denard Gilmore pulled out a gun and fatally shot the other two men.

Gilmore has been arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree murder and felony firearm.

Devon Gillard. (WDIV)