32ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

32ºF

Local News

ATF Detroit Division seeks robbers who stole guns from Keego Harbor store

$5,000 reward offered for information that leads to arrest

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

Tags: Crime, Oakland County, Keego Harbor
Police are seeking two people who stole guns from a Keego Harbor store Oct. 29, 2019. (WDIV)

KEEGO HARBOR, Mich. – The US Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms Detroit Division is working with the National Shooting Sports Foundation and Keego Harbor Police Department to locate two unknown men who stole guns from the Safes and Guns store in Keego Harbor this October.

Related: Extra police patrols at West Bloomfield schools following Keego Harbor gun store break-in

A $5,000 reward is being offered for any information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-ATF-GUNS.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: