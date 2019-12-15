ATF Detroit Division seeks robbers who stole guns from Keego Harbor store
$5,000 reward offered for information that leads to arrest
KEEGO HARBOR, Mich. – The US Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms Detroit Division is working with the National Shooting Sports Foundation and Keego Harbor Police Department to locate two unknown men who stole guns from the Safes and Guns store in Keego Harbor this October.
A $5,000 reward is being offered for any information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-ATF-GUNS.
REWARD: ATF is working diligently with Keego Harbor Police & @NSSF to identify the suspects responsible for the theft of firearms from the Safes & Guns store this past October. Know something? Call 1-800-ATF-GUNS pic.twitter.com/lX5hTZF0aw— ATF Detroit (@ATFDetroit) December 15, 2019
