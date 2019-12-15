ATF Detroit Division seeks robbers who stole guns from Keego Harbor store

KEEGO HARBOR, Mich. – The US Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms Detroit Division is working with the National Shooting Sports Foundation and Keego Harbor Police Department to locate two unknown men who stole guns from the Safes and Guns store in Keego Harbor this October.

A $5,000 reward is being offered for any information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-ATF-GUNS.