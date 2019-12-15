Father restrains intruder who broke into home through glass window while on drugs

ROSE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – An 18-year-old man managed to break into a Rose Township home Sunday by jumping through plate glass window, Michigan State Police say.

According to police, the home invasion happened around 4:50 a.m. Sunday in the 17000 block of Fish Lake Road in Rose Township.

When police arrived the homeowner was restraining the 18-year-old man who jumped through the plate glass into the home. The man was under the influence of drugs, and appeared to be in a state of excited delirium, police say.

During the home invasion the the homeowner heard noises outside his son’s window and went outside. While outside he witnessed the man jump into his son’s room through the plate glass window.

The man was treated for cuts from the window afterward and taken into police custody. Police did visit the intruder’s home where they discovered he had taken several different types of narcotics.

Police seized the narcotics and a separate investigation is being launched into the person who supplied them. No one was injured during the home invasion which pending the prosecutor’s review.