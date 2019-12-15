Shooter killed by Detroit officers after exchange of gunfire

DETROIT – A man was killed by officers after an exchange of gunfire Saturday afternoon, Detroit police say.

At around 4:40 p.m. in the 8000 block of Woodlawn in Detroit officers were searching for a possible homicide suspect.

As officers approached the location somebody from inside started firing shots at them. The officers fired back at the shooter in response striking the person.

No one else was injured during the gunfire exchange and officers provided aid to the shooter. Emergency Medical Services were called to the scene and pronounced the shooter dead.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Seventh Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-5740.