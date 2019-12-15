Michigan man who admitted to sharing thousands of pornographic images and videos of children sentenced

BRIGHTON, Mich. – A southeastern Michigan man who admitted sharing several thousand pornographic images and videos of children using social mediaáhas been sentenced to 12 years in federal prison.

A judge sentenced 36-year-old Mark Allen McCormick on Thursday following the Brighton man’s May guilty plea to a charge of distribution of child pornography.

He’ll face 10 years of federal supervised release after he completes his sentence. Court records show that FBI agents who executed a search warrant at McCormick’s home in June 2018 found more than 8,500 child-pornographic images and about 150 child pornographic videos on six of McCormick’s electronic devices seized in the search.