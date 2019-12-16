Detroiters urged to apply for homeowner property tax exemption program before Dec. 20 deadline

DETROIT – The City of Detroit encourages residents who may be eligible for a poverty tax exemption to apply before the Dec. 20 cut-off to allow time for them to be processed before the end of the month.

Depending on the household income, a homeowner can receive either a 50% or 100% exemption on their property taxes for each year they are eligible to apply. Having PTE also is a requirement under the “Pay as You Stay” program, which recently passed at the State Legislature with 106-1.

The program would help approximately 31,000 Detroit homeowners stay in their homes by reducing the amount they own on their back taxes and lowering their monthly bills.

Applications are available online at detroitmi.gov (search for “HPTAP”), and also available in-person at the Coleman A. Young Municipal Center.

They can also be requested by sending an email to assessorspecialprocessing@detroitmi.gov.