Detroit’s America’s Thanksgiving Parade best in the nation, according to USA Today
Just marked its 93rd anniversary
DETROIT – USA Today has announced Detroit’s own Thanksgiving Parade as the best holiday parade in the United States.
This is the second year the parade has been ranked number one in the nation.
The parade, presented by Art Van and produced by the Parade Company, is broadcast in more than 185 television markets across the country.
The promenade just made its way down Woodward Avenue for the 93rd year this past Thanksgiving day.
