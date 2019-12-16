Suspect in U of M-Dearborn student-athlete’s murder due in court

DETROIT – The suspect allegedly responsible for the death of student-athlete Kabria Arnold is due in court today.

Kabria Arnold, a 20-year-old nursing student and softball star at the University of Michigan-Dearborn, was shot to death and left laying in the street at Bentler and Pilgrim streets nearly a month ago.

At a vigil for Arnold on Nov. 15, her mother Diane revealed she was pregnant when she was killed.

“We lost two, we’re naming the next baby after Kabria so she’s not going anywhere,” her mother said.

Gabrielle Brantley was arrested and charged with first-degree premeditated murder, assault on a pregnant woman (intentionally causing a miscarriage) and two counts of felony firearms Nov. 18.

Investigators believe the murder may have stemmed from a love triangle, but Arnold’s family says she was no longer involved with the man in the middle.

“I just want to know what her last moments were about, that’s all that really matters to me, I’ll let the law handle the rest,” her mother said. “The main thing I want to know if she fought a good fight.”

Brantley will face a judge this afternoon at the 36th district court downtown.