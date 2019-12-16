34ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

34ºF

Local News

Local 4 News at Noon -- Dec. 16, 2019

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

Tags: Detroit, Wayne County, Local, Local 4 News at Noon

DETROIT – Here’s what you missed on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the episode above):

De La Salle students suspended in hazing investigation file lawsuit against school

Three Warren De La Salle students who were suspended during a football hazing investigation have filed a lawsuit against the school, claiming the school president tried to blackmail them to implicate others and conspired to spread false information about the incident.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: