Local 4 News at Noon -- Dec. 16, 2019
DETROIT – Here’s what you missed on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the episode above):
De La Salle students suspended in hazing investigation file lawsuit against school
Three Warren De La Salle students who were suspended during a football hazing investigation have filed a lawsuit against the school, claiming the school president tried to blackmail them to implicate others and conspired to spread false information about the incident.
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.