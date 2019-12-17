Hit-and-run driver charged with 2 misdemeanors after hitting man, woman in Roseville, police say

ROSEVILLE, Mich. – A man has been charged with two misdemeanors after he struck two pedestrians in Roseville, sending both to the hospital, and fled the scene, according to police.

Sean Schlaff, 32, of Mount Clemens, struck a man and a woman before 8 p.m. Friday in the area of Common and Utica roads, officials said.

A 23-year-old Detroit man was taken to a nearby hospital in serious condition, police said. A Detroit 23-year-old woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition, officials said. Both are still in the hospital Tuesday, according to police.

When officers arrived, they learned Schlaff had left the roadway and struck the pedestrians on a sidewalk, according to authorities.

Schlaff was located not long after the crash by officials with the Fraser Department of Public Safety, police said.

He was arraigned Monday in 39th District Court on two misdemeanor charges of failure to stop at the scene of a personal injury crash.

Officials said Schlaff might face additional charges pending the results of a lab test. Police said they believe his actions were influenced by intoxicants or drugs.

Schlaff is being held in lieu of $7,500 bail. He is scheduled to return to court Dec. 26.