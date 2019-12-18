19ºF

2 men wanted for stealing $4,200 in cameras from Best Buy in Utica, officials say

Police seek public’s help in identifying men

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

Two men suspected of stealing cameras from a Best Buy store in Utica. (Utica Police Department)

UTICA, Mich. – Utica police are searching for two men who stole $4,200 in cameras from a Best Buy store, according to authorities.

The two men were captured in the surveillance image above. It’s unclear when the alleged incident happened.

Anyone who can identify the men is asked to call Utica police at 586-731-2345.

