ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Dec. 18, 2019

Both President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence will be in Michigan today. Meanwhile, the U.S. House is debating ahead of an historical impeachment vote. The President may be speaking live in Michigan while he is impeached. His rally starts at 7 p.m. in Battle Creek while the House vote is expected to come down somewhere between 6 and 7:30 p.m.

Northbound I-75 is closed in Monroe County due to a crash involving four semi trucks and three passenger vehicles.

Paul Gross: Once the last of the overnight snow showers moves out, it will become partly cloudy today, with one exception: there may be a lake effect snow band that makes it down into the Thumb -- perhaps Sanilac County. Here’s the full forecast.