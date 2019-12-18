ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Dec. 18, 2019
Here are this morning’s top stories
Trump, Pence in Michigan during impeachment vote
Both President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence will be in Michigan today. Meanwhile, the U.S. House is debating ahead of an historical impeachment vote. The President may be speaking live in Michigan while he is impeached. His rally starts at 7 p.m. in Battle Creek while the House vote is expected to come down somewhere between 6 and 7:30 p.m.
I-75 closed in Monroe County
Northbound I-75 is closed in Monroe County due to a crash involving four semi trucks and three passenger vehicles.
Weather forecast
Paul Gross: Once the last of the overnight snow showers moves out, it will become partly cloudy today, with one exception: there may be a lake effect snow band that makes it down into the Thumb -- perhaps Sanilac County. Here’s the full forecast.
More Local News Headlines
- AG William Barr to announce initiative to reduce violent crime in Detroit
- Metro Detroit widow’s funds frozen after bank is told she died
- A closer look at the bomb-sniffing dogs keeping Detroit Metro Airport safe
- Warren Mayor Jim Fouts vetoes recreational marijuana proposal
National News Headlines
Features
Sports Headlines
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.