Detroit schools, health network partner for town hall discussion on alcohol, vaping

DETROIT – Officials with the Detroit Public Schools Community District and the Detroit Wayne Integrated Health Network are partnering up to hold a town hall discussion about alcohol and vaping.

The Real Talk town hall discussion will be held from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at East English Village Preparatory Academy, located at 5020 Cadieux Road in Detroit.

Conversation will center around the dangers of addiction to alcohol and vaping products, officials said.

Parents, teachers and students can participate in conversation about the myths and facts of alcohol and vaping.

The event will begin with a text poll and an adult panel discussion. It will end with a vaping video produced by high school students and a youth-led discussion.

DJ BJ of Hot 107.5 and Bushman of FM98 WJLB will be in attendance, officials said. More than 20 vendors will be on hand to share resources for parents, teachers and students, officials said.

The even is free and open to the public, according to officials.