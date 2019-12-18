Farmington Public Schools: Teacher will no longer work with students after using racial slur

FARMINGTON, Mich. – A teacher at Farmington Central High School will no longer work with students after using a racial slur toward a student, the district said Tuesday in a statement.

The teacher is accused of using the slur toward an African American student.

“Since Nov. 4, the day the incident occurred, the teacher has not worked with students, nor will the teacher return to doing so in the district,” the statement read.

According to the district, the teacher was put on a 14-day unpaid disciplinary suspension after the incident.

Read the full statement below:

"This letter is a follow-up on the very troubling incident that occurred at Farmington Central High School where a teacher used a racially offensive term toward an African American student. As we previously stated and again affirm, this conduct is contrary to the District’s values, (as reflected in our Culture Statement and Board Policy), that we model civility in our language and action and that all persons are treated with dignity and respect.

"Since November 4th, the day the incident occurred, the teacher has not worked with students, nor will the teacher return to doing so in the District. The teacher also received a 14-day unpaid disciplinary suspension.

“In Farmington Public Schools, we strive to ensure that each child is treated with dignity and respect. To that end, we will continue to do our best to make sure that our education professionals have opportunities to learn and improve their practices, particularly in the area of racial equity.”