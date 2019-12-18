Michigan’s Griffin Claw Brewing to release hard seltzer in cans next year

BIRMINGHAM, Mich. – Following the hard seltzer craze that surged in 2019, Griffin Claw Brewing Co. will release its hard seltzers in cans next year.

Seltzers from the Birmingham-based brewer are currently available at the taproom and some bars across Metro Detroit. Beginning in January, 12-packs can be purchased.

"Our brewmaster Dan Rogers been working on our seltzers for about a year, experimenting and perfecting the recipe,” said Christopher Lasher, marketing director at Griffin Claw. “After rigorous and extensive sampling, we landed on four flavors for the initial launch.”

The packs will include Tazmanian Raspberry, Lemon Lime, Georgia Peach and Black Cherry in 16-ounce cans.

The brewery also announced that it will be adding new draft-only flavors, including green tea and cranberry.