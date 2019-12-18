Michigan’s Sleeping Bear Dunes prepares for year of celebrations for 50th anniversary

EMPIRE, Mich. – The Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore turns 50 in 2020.

A kick-off party at the park on Jan. 18 will start a year of celebrating.

The Hibernation Celebration will be held at the Dune Climb, and will include snow sculpture building, sledding down the dunes, crafts, snowshoeing and more from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The party is free with a park pass.

The park is offering commemorative passes in honor of the anniversary. They can be purchased for $45 at the Philip A. Hart Visitor Center in Empire.

Passes are good for a year, and allow entrance to the park for all occupants of a personal vehicle or the pass holder and three adults if entering by foot or bicycle. Children 16 and younger get free entry into the National Lakeshore.

“The story of Sleeping Bear Dunes is not finished. We are excited to engage with the community as we look forward to the next 50 years,” said Superintendent Scott Tucker.

Sleeping Bear Dunes recently launched an app for Apple devices, with an Android version coming soon. The app provides a guide to the park and will show events being held for the 50th anniversary. Download it here.